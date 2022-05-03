Katie Holmes’ Youthful Spring Outfit Was Made Complete With The Must Have Bag Of The Season

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Katie Holmes is slaying the fashion scene with her ultra-chic, aspirational, wearable looks. In both street style and red carpet moments, Holmes always makes an impression.

Recently turning heads in SoHo, New York, the actress stepped out with fellow A-listers Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson to preview Kate Spade’s Fall 2022 collection.

Rocking one of spring/summer’s biggest fashion trends, Holmes donned a floral-tiered sundress in an eye-catching yellow hue. Featuring a delicate floral pattern and a flowy, above-the-knee cut, this sunshiney dress also featured a modest v-neckline and cinched waist.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In addition to her blooming dress, the Dawson’s Creek star teamed it with a cozy cream cardigan. She wore the sleeves pushed up to the middle of her forearm for a more relaxed look.

But what really caught our attention was Holme’s quirky clutch, featuring some of 2022’s must-have bag trends. With its half-moon silhouette and flaky croissant motif, this clutch looks like an oversized version of the real deal.

Holmes’ dress is part of Kate Spade’s New York Collection, which will not hit stores until later this year. However, if you want to copy her look now and be ready for summer, we have you covered. Even more so when it comes to getting your hands on the season’s must-have bag, the half-moon clutch.

Recreating Katie Holmes’ Kate Spade New York Look

(Drimmaks)

Similar to Homles’ Kate Spade dress, this yellow summer dress features a subtle floral pattern throughout with a similar silhouette. A flirty sweetheart neckline along with ruching around the waists adds a flattering and feminine touch. Decorative buttons also run the length of the dress for a vintage feel.

(ROYLAMP)

For those seeking an easy-breezy must-have dress for your closet, this Floral Button Up Split Dress is the one you’ll wear over and over. The eye-catching print and button details makes this a showstopping piece, while the bell sleeves and fitted high waist ensures a flattering fit on every body type.

(Grace Karin)

A timeless and classic piece, the Grace Karin cardigan is a must half transitional item during unreliable spring weather or on chilly summer evenings. Perfect for layering, this fitted lightweight knit cardigan features a v-neckline and is available in several solid color options.

(Plexida)

Handcrafted with luxurious Italian viscose raffia yarn and featuring the popular half-moon style, the crocheted raffia clutch bag from Plexida is a must-have piece for the upcoming summer season. The interior of the clutch is fully lined and features an inner pocket. A zip closer and convenient arm loop complete the bag for added functionality.

