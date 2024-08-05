Katherine Schwarzenegger Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Announces Baby No. 3 With Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have officially confirmed pregnancy rumors—looks like they’re leveling up to a family of five! The 34-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger is expecting her third child with the 45-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star.

The couple shares two daughters, Eloise Christina, age 2, and Lyla Maria, age 3. Additionally, Pratt has an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World actor posted a photo on Instagram of his wife wearing pink overalls on Saturday, July 27th. “Greatest party planner in history!”, he wrote alongside the candid snap showcasing her baby bump.

Schwarzenegger shared her own photos from the celebration, where she was seen cuddling a white rabbit.

“It isn’t a party without a bunny appearance,” she captioned the cute snaps.

The Internet Predicts the Sex of Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s Next Baby

Her followers, along with Pratt’s, congratulated the couple on their expanding family in the comments, with many believing that Schwarzenegger’s outfit suggested the sex of baby number three.

At the outdoor event, Schwarzenegger donned plaid pink overalls, with not a blue stitch in sight.

“This is definitely a pregnancy announcement. I’m gonna guess it’s a girl due to all the pink,” one Instagram denizen declared. “She’s wearing pink…she must be having another girl!”, a second fan added.

Of course, not every internet sleuth was convinced pink threads automatically meant the upcoming baby was a girl.

“I wore every color throughout all of my pregnancies and it had nothing to do with the gender lol. Unless it was a baby shower,” another Instagram user pointed out.

The backyard celebration didn’t seem to be a baby shower. It featured a vibrant pink bounce house and a charming petting zoo. Pratt proudly showcased Lyla and Eloise in their adorable matching cowgirl outfits.

However, most fans dropped the speculation and simply congratulated Schwarzenegger and Pratt on the pregnancy.

“I think she may be the cutest pregnant person ever. Congratulations on the upcoming addition,” one fan gushed. “Aaawwe Bless.. You look Amazing and Beautiful 💕 So Adorbs and Happy for The Family!!!” another fan added.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married from 2009 until their separation in 2018, during which they welcomed their son, Jack, four years prior to their split. In 2018, Pratt began a relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, proposing to her the following year.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2019, welcoming their daughters, Lyla and Eloise, in August 2020 and May 2022, respectively.