arnold-schwarzenegger-thinks-jason-and-travis-kelce-are-auditioning-for-acting-roles-in-la

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are probably the most entertaining siblings since the Kardashians. Before Jason retired earlier this year they were at the top of their respective positions in the NFL. They have both won Super Bowl rings. They also have one of the best podcasts in the game, titled “New Heights.”

Jason has already said goodbye to football. And after winning a third ring and hitching his wagon to pop star Taylor Swift, there is no telling how much time Travis has left. Famed movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger believes the next stop for the brothers after football is Hollywood.

Schwarzenegger Predicts Brothers to Hollywood

“You know [Jason], this is maybe off the record, but no one is going to blabber out there… he’s probably here doing some interviews for movie parts,” Schwarzenegger said.

“A lot of times you guys do the show where you are in another place, and you are in another place, and it’s a split-screen thing which works well… but now you’re together because you’re in Hollywood. I’m not stupid; there is a reason why those guys are out here together in Hollywood.”

Jason Kelce Pays Homage to Travis Kelce

Football has meant more than just a game for Jason. It has also helped build his bond with Travis. The two brothers played football together their entire lives. Even up until college. They both started at the University of Cincinnati.

Following his retirement announcement, Jason praised his brother for the impact he’s had not only on his career but his life.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share,” he said. “It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding. It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.”

Schwarzenegger’s Son Won’t Take Father’s Last Name

Schwarzenegger is perhaps one of the most famous people ever. Aside from being in hit films like Twins and The Terminator, he is also the former Governor of California. But despite all the success associated with it, Arnold’s son, Joseph Baena, won’t sport his family’s last name.

“My family is very big about supporting from afar, not being so hands-on, and I appreciate that,” he said.

“I think it’s really important, growing up as a man, to do things on your own, to figure it out. So that’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s been working so far. I’ve been working hard.”