Kate Middleton’s Off-Duty Mom Look Featured This Classic Summer Print

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Regardless of the occasion, Kate Middleton always looks polished and chic, even if she is baking cupcakes at home with her darling ‌trio‌ ‌of‌ ‌littles. ‌To prepare for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Duchess of Cambridge ditched her polished pant suits and stunning dresses in favor of a more casual look. ‌Even so, the royal mom of three still managed to look über chic as she donned her laid-back outfit to bake with her children.

Gingham Style

Amid the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Middleton shared an Instaworthy montage. Fans got a peek of Middleton and her three children preparing special treats for the extraordinary royal milestone.

“Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today!” read the Instagram caption on June 5. “We hope you like them!”‌

In typical Middleton fashion, the duchess’ rocked a timeless look that still feels modern. ‌Her‌ ‌low-key, ultra-chic ensemble consisted of high-waisted, light-washed jeans and a gingham-patterned blouse.

Tucked in to provide a fitted cinch at the waist, Middleton’s pink gingham top featured an on-trend ruffle-trimmed Chelsea collar. The stunning look also features exaggerated short puff sleeves.

(instagram.com/dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Middleton’s laid-back summery Brora top was such a smash hit that it sold out almost immediately. ‌As of now, the gingham blouse is ‌available‌ ‌for pre-order‌ ‌for‌ ‌$205. ‌Yet, don’t expect it anytime soon, as it will not be available ‌until‌ ‌early‌ ‌August.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana’s Sapphire Earrings At Jubilee, Dispelling Longstanding Rumor

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to rock the summer classic Gingham print. Here are some of our favorite finds.

On par with Middleton’s look, this casual blouse features a timeless, classic plaid pattern with flattering cuff sleeves. Moreover, it offers a round neckline with a feminine keyhole back detail. ‌

A tie knot hem accents this summery blouse, making for a slightly shorter fit. ‌For a laid-back summer fashion look, pair this plaid top with high-waisted denim shorts or jeans.

From summer picnics to breezy evenings on the patio, this Croft & Barrow Fit & Flare dress from Kohl’s will easily become your summer go-to dress. The sustainable rayon fabric is perfect for hot weather, helping to keep you cool and dry.

Moreover, its feminine smock-waisted detail and split neckline add a modern twist. ‌Be sure to dress up your look with some espadrille wedges, a favorite of Kate Middleton as well.

Stroll into the heat in exceptional style and comfort with LifeStride Karma Espadrille Wedges. ‌This slip-on wedge with a round-toe and gingham pattern is perfect for fashionistas who can’t‌ ‌get‌ ‌enough‌ ‌of this‌ ‌trendy‌ ‌print. ‌

Additionally, the stylish wedge is ultra-comfortable thanks to the Soft System, which provides all-day support, flexibility‌ ‌, and‌ ‌cushioning.

Add some convenience and charm to your summer wardrobe with the Draper James Prishnak Crossbody‌ ‌Bag.

A snap closure, eye-catching polished plating, and a lightweight design make this navy gingham crossbody a great way to flaunt this stylish ‌print.

Whatever style or medium you choose, picking a classic gingham print is always a sure bet! Just take it from Kate Middleton.

More From Suggest