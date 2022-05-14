Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneakers Are A Summer Style Staple

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are certain things that come to mind when thinking of the royal family of England. There are historical events. There’s the drama and scandal. Then there are the relationships and family feuds. And, of course, there’s the fashion.

Like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton has become an international style icon. While her chic wardrobe usually closely follows royal protocol, Middleton’s not afraid to keep it more casual.

From breezy sandals to versatile blazers, part of what is so appealing about Middleton’s style is her accessibility. Despite her royal status, she wears things we could imagine ourselves wearing. (And in real life, too—not in our go-to princess fantasy.)

One such style staple Middleton has been rocking lately is the trendy and super versatile Superga sneakers. This stylishly sporty shoe is definitely reminiscent of Princess Diana’s go-to sweatshirt, bike shorts, and sneaker look.

Here’s where you can snag a pair of these sweet sneaks and look just as good as a royal.

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

(L: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, R: Superga)

Middleton has several pairs of these 100% cotton sneakers. These comfy “trainers” (as the Brits would say) come in various colors and sizes, from sunny pastels to chic neutrals.

These durable shoes are made from breathable cotton, keeping your feet cool and comfortable all day long. They feature a rubber sole for added traction and a low-cut ankle for flexibility and ease of movement. Plus, they’re machine washable!

The Superga 2750’s classic silhouette makes these shoes incredibly versatile. Wear them with a pair of culottes, high-waisted cargo pants, or a sundress. Or, keep them ultra-casual with leggings or jeans. They’ll look perfect however you style them.

Superga also offers similar comfort in various silhouettes, including hightops, platforms, slide-ons, and more.

(L: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images; R: Superga)

It’s easy to see why the duchess wears these sneakers on repeat. With so many style options, like this olive green pair with tan soles, the Superga sneaker can be paired with just about any look.

However, they are selling quickly. Depending on which retailer you choose, some colors might be unavailable. White seems to be Middleton’s favorite color choice, so make sure to snag a pair before they’re gone, too.

