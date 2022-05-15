Kate Middleton’s Latest Teal Look Is The Perfect Dress For Work, Weddings, And More

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Monochromatic or tonal outfits can be ultra-chic with the right styling, and Kate Middleton has proven time and time again her mastery of‌ ‌this‌ fashionable trend.

As she arrived at London’s Design Museum earlier this month to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award to an emerging designer of British design, the Duchess of Cambridge displayed her affinity for monochromatic splendor.

For the ceremony, she wore an eye-catching teal midi dress with a vivid pebble texture by Canadian designer, Edeline Lee. Middleton’s sleek teal-hued ensemble featured a high neckline, dropped shoulders, and tie-detailing on the sleeves. ‌A large gold belt buckle cinched the waistline, and the flared skirt offered the look a ‌soft‌ ‌romantic‌ ‌touch.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Keeping with the monochrome theme, Middleton accessorized her teal style with a green clutch bag and pointed court emerald green suede pumps from Emmy London. She also wore a pair of gold earrings from Nadia Irena.

Edeline Lee’s Pedernal dress may still be available for £785 but you can Repli-Kate Middleton’s monochromatic look at an affordable price, with some incredible dupes. Keep ‌scrolling ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌out‌ ‌how!

Mock Neck Satin Midi Dress By Alexia Admor

(Alexia Admor)

Similar to Edeline Lee’s Pedernal design, the Mock Neck Satin Midi Dress By Alexia Admor features an elegant high neckline along with a flowy midi-length skirt. ‌

The dress is embellished with unique qualities, such as a pleated necktie and a three-button‌ detail ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌shoulder.

Available in stunning shades such as the picture emerald green, a rich cranberry red, and flirty navy polka dots, reviewers recommend ordering this stunning dress a size up.

Slimming Midi Dress By Alex Evenings

(Alexa Evenings)

With gorgeous side-ruched beaded hip details and bell sleeves, the Alex Evenings Midi Dress makes the perfect wedding guest option‌ ‌or‌ ‌cocktail‌ ‌dress. ‌

This slimming dress features the brand’s most popular stretch compression fabric, made with 78% nylon and 22% spandex, creating a smooth, sexy silhouette on any body type. Plus, it’s available in sizes 2 to 24.

Vintage Tie Neck Cocktail Dress By MUXXN

(MUXXN)

Sleek and nostalgic, the vintage style silhouette of this Tie Neck Cocktail dress by MUXXN is absolutely swoon-worthy. With a formal crew neckline and hidden side pockets, this midi-dress is as functional as it is stylish.

Slip into a knee-high, curve-hugging style that was made just for you. ‌Whether worn to the office, on date night, or for formal events, this gorgeous sheath dress is a perfect choice.

Skinny Metal Cinch Gold Waistband By Grace Karin

(Grace Karin)

Grace‌ ‌Karin’s Skinny Elastic Waist Belt pairs perfectly with‌ ‌any outfit. With this cinch belt, you can add color, texture, and shape to tops, coats, dresses, blouses, or tunics. ‌It also features ‌a‌ ‌hook‌ ‌closure and stretchy material that is easily adjusted to fit your body. ‌Select from gold or silver, as well as several stylish embellishments.

