Kate Middleton’s Outfit At Latest Solo Outing Is The Business Casual Look You’ve Been Searching For

Kate Middleton continues her streak of being our go-to gal when it comes to business casual fashion. The duchess has long been known for her lowkey — and sometimes surprisingly affordable — outfits.

Middleton’s Appearance At Children’s Development Organization

Middleton recently made an appearance at Parents and Children Together (PACT), a Southwark south London group that was started by parents and community members who wanted to discuss the challenges that parents face as they try to give their children the best start in life.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends an official visit to PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark on February 8, 2022 in London, England. The Duchess will meet volunteers and attendees of PACT Southwark’s weekly MumSpace group, which provides a welcoming space for local parents to discuss relevant issues and work through any challenges they are facing. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton met with volunteers and attendees of the weekly MumSpace group, where parents discuss issues they are struggling with. The duchess wore a comfortable and classic look while she interacted with parents and kids, sporting a black shirt and pants with a black and white plaid blazer to finish the look.

“One of the key takeaways was how local support networks are such a core principle in giving parents the confidence and resilience to support their children,” Middleton’s Kensington Palace office said of the visit. “It’s such a great example of best practice in leveraging the power of communities for support of one another.”

Middleton’s Commitment to Early Childhood Development

The duchess supports a number of children’s causes, doing everything from promoting mental health to working on child development methods. Last year, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization that strives to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”

Later this month, Middleton will head to Denmark to learn more about the country’s child development methods. Her office’s Instagram account shared a fun video to announce her upcoming trip, showing the duchess putting together LEGOs to create the Danish flag.

“Looking forward to learning from experts, parents and practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month,” the Instagram caption reads. “Denmark is a beacon of best practice in its approach to the early years which values the roles of parents and results in both communities of support and government policies that underpin the best start in life.”

It’s also been announced that the duchess will appear on popular children’s TV show CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The show features different celebrities reading bedtime stories. Middleton will be reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson as part of Children’s Mental Health Week, which begins February 7.

