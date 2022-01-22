Kate Middleton Stuns During Visit To Foundlings Museum, See The Photos

Kate Middleton shines whenever she embarks on a royal visit, and her recent trip to the Foundlings Museum in London was no different. The Duchess of Cambridge was accompanied by her husband Prince William on the royal outing and she far outshined her regal hubby thanks to her fashion-forward ensemble. Even in an outfit designed to make her fit in, Middleton is a total standout.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Foundling Museum on January 19, and the pair looked in good spirits despite recent tabloid stories claiming the two’s relationship is in trouble.

Prince William, Kate Middleton All Smiles

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There were even some affectionate touches shared between husband and wife. Interestingly, while Middleton’s massive wedding ring is quite easy to spot, William doesn’t appear to be wearing his. Unlike the tabloids, we won’t speculate about marital problems when it’s clear to see the love between the two.

A Musical Interlude

(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As part of their visit to the museum, which was meant to learn more about the care sector and to meet representatives from across the system including those who had direct experience with living in care, William and Middleton stopped to listen to a couple of talented young musicians. Middleton removed her bright blue, knee-length coat once indoors to reveal quite the snappy turtleneck, black pants combo.

Some Group Therapy

(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Middleton didn’t just sit around watching, however. She rolled up her sleeves (metaphorically speaking, those sleeves are far too luxurious to actually roll) and joined in on a therapy session with some people who had gone through the care system. We can’t really tell what they’re drawing, but it looks like everyone’s having a good time.

Striking An Effortlessly Elegant Pose

(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also joined in on a roundtable discussion about the care sector. Middleton might have missed her calling as a model since her casually elegant pose captured above is definitely selling us on this outfit. The wide-legged pants make her legs look enviably long, and we can’t even talk about her turtleneck sweater because we’re too busy frantically trying to find a cheaper version on Amazon.

A True British Rose

(ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The visit was obviously a smashing success for all those involved. The royal couple brought some attention to a vulnerable sector of the population who will no doubt benefit from the monarchy’s support. The duke and duchess also clearly enjoyed their time learning about the care system and the individuals who have lived in it. An added benefit for us was getting to see the undeniably fashionable Kate Middleton in action.

