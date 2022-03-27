The Sneaky Way Royal Women Like Kate Middleton Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions

Wardrobe malfunctions are the worst, and they’re even more embarrassing when you’ve got the paparazzi spreading photos of them all around the world. So, what tricks does Kate Middleton employ to make sure she’s always looking perfect?

How Static Helps Middleton Keep Her Skirts In Place

One of the most common wardrobe malfunctions for women is when an unexpected gust of wind pushes a flowy skirt up, flashing anything from a little too much leg, to a full view of your underwear. Middleton has had her own close calls with this, but she’s come up with a few tricks to keep her skirts in place.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier told The Sun, “Often [Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle] wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it’s much harder for something to fly up. So you have an undergarment that is almost like a bodysuit. That is one tactic that is used.”

The bodysuit isn’t the only trick Middleton has up her sleeve. The Duchess of Cambridge took a tip from Queen Elizabeth and often has small weights sewn into the hems of her more-floaty skirts and dresses.

“I know when I went to finishing school we were taught that when you are on the tarmac, if you do not use weights or heavy weighted material, you make sure it will not fly up by wearing undergarments that keep the fabrics connected to your body,” Meier agreed.

Her Wardrobe Malfunction Close Calls

Middleton learned that tarmacs are a prime spot for wardrobe malfunctions the hard way on a 2011 visit to the Calgary airport. Her bright yellow Jenny Packham dress was beautiful — and perfect for getting pushed up by the breeze.

The duchess managed to avoid anything more embarrassing than flashing a little more of her legs than is appropriate for the royal family, but she clearly learned her lesson. On a recent visit to Jamaica, the duchess almost had a repeat of the 2011 incident due to strong breezes, but her firm grasp on her skirts made sure she avoided any accidental flashing. Royal women are no strangers to strict wardrobe regulations, and luckily Middleton hasn’t experienced any embarrassing clothing moments since, thanks to tricks like these.

