Kate Middleton Shares New Photo of Prince William and Kids for Father’s Day

While celebrating Father’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a sweet photo featuring their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The photo, which Kate Middleton took, has Prince William with the three children standing on the beach facing a nearby ocean. “We love you, Papa,” Middleton declared in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day.”

The princess and princes’ initials G, C, and L were posted at the end of the caption.

In a separate Instagram post, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a throwback snapshot featuring King Charles III. “Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the post’s caption reads with the initial “W” at the end.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, all attended the Trooping the Colour in celebration of King Charles’ birthday in London at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 15. According to PEOPLE, this was the first public event that Kate Middleton has attended since she announced she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Since making the announcement, Middleton has been undergoing preventative cancer treatment. She has also stepped away from the majority of her royal duties.

The Princess of Wales has attended every Trooping the Colours since marrying Prince William in 2011, except for 2020 and 202. Both years were when the event was scaled down due to concerns about COVID-19.

Middleton posted a personal message on Instagram confirming that she was going to be attending the event. “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer.”

However, she did give a health update, by adding, “But equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Cancer Treatments

Also in the personal message, Kate Middleton opened up about her battle with cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Middleton explained. “On those bad days you feel weak, and tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate Middleton further explained that her treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, and spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity,” she noted. “As well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate went on to write that she’s learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body,” she added. “And allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”