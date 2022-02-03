Kate Middleton Shines During Rugby Visit After Taking Over Prince Harry’s Patronage, Here’s Her Best Sporty Looks

Kate Middleton has made her debut as the official new patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. The role was previously held by her brother-in-law, Prince Harry; it’s the first of his patronages the queen has handed off after his and wife Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

Kate Middleton’s New Job Is Right Up Her Alley

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish,” the duchess wrote in an Instagram caption. “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Middleton is taking the job seriously, visiting players at Twickenham Stadium and joining in training sessions, all while wearing some great athletic outfits. This isn’t the first time Middleton has stunned with her sportswear. Here’s a look at some of her best sporty looks over the years.

Some Of The Duchess’ Best Athletic Looks

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) plays a game of tennis with US Open Champion Emma Raducanu (R) at the LTA Centre in Roehampton on September 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge got the chance to play a game of tennis with US Open Champion Emma Raducanu. According to Raducanu, Middleton has got some serious skills, saying, “Her forehand is incredible!”

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In 2019, Middleton took part in the inaugural King’s Cup regatta, competing on behalf of The Royal Foundation. She looked the part of a seasoned sailor, complete with a windbreaker, baseball cap, and lifejacket.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only sporty member of the family. In 2017, she, William, and Harry raced each other during a Marathon Training Day. Middleton, sporting a bright red jacket, came in third, with Harry taking the gold.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Don’t mess with the duchess! On a 2016 visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park while launching the Heads Together mental health campaign, Middleton put on some boxing gloves and threw some punches with a sparring partner.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In 2015, Middleton and husband Prince William visited the headquarters of the British American Racing team. The royal couple both showed their support for the team, wearing BAR sweatshirts.

(Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton is fearless when it comes to trying new activities, even when they take place off the ground. In 2015, she visited the Towers Residential Outdoor Educational Centre and climbed onto their ropes course — all while wearing a helmet, of course.

More Royal News

Kate Middleton Had Bangs And We Totally Forgot About Them, See The Photos

Unique Valentines Day Gifts Your Man Will Actually Love

Kate Middleton’s Mocha Knit Set And Brown Suede Boots Is The Outfit We Want To Wear All Winter

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Engagement Of The Year To Mental Health Charity, See The Photos