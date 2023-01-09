The Royal Family’s Birthday Wish To Kate Middleton Is A Photo Of Her Doing What She Does Best: Talking To Kids

The royal family is taking some time to celebrate Kate Middleton’s 41st birthday by posting a sweet tribute to Instagram. The photo shows the Princess of Wales taking part in one of her favorite activities: spending time with children.

The Royal Family Posts Sweet Tribute To Kate Middleton

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ official Instagram account posted an adorable picture to their story of Middleton from a public engagement. In the photo, she’s wearing a bright red coat and accepting a bouquet from a sweet little girl. “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!” they captioned the post.

Middleton’s passion projects are all about children and she can frequently be seen connecting with kids of all ages on her various public engagements. Suggest has previously reported on the Princess of Wales’ techniques when interacting with children, from kneeling down to get on their level to finding ways to personally connect with them.

Middleton Is One Of Just Four Royals Who Enjoy This Birthday Privilege

This isn’t the only special tribute the royal family will make to the princess. Middleton will also receive an honor that only four other members of the royal family are granted. At 1 P.M. on her birthday, the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring.

The only other royals who also receive this privilege are King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William. Less senior members of the royal family used to enjoy this privilege, too, but in 2022, it was decreed that only leading members of the family would be celebrated in this way on their birthday. This was a cost-cutting move on the royals’ part.

A spokesperson for Westminster Abbey explained, “Due to the financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consultation with Buckingham Palace, the bells will now ring only for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.” It looks like the policy has been relaxed to include Parker Bowles and Middleton.

How Will Middleton Celebrate This Year?

So, how will Middleton celebrate her birthday this year? No details have been released, but it’s safe to assume she will celebrate privately with William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as she has done in the past.

Even though the princess likely won’t have a big birthday bash, it looks like the rest of the royal family have found some small, sweet ways to celebrate Middleton this year!

