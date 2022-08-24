Kate Middleton Took All-Too-Common Transportation To Scotland To Visit Queen

On their recent trip to Scotland, Prince William and Kate Middleton are leading by example. In an age where being a celebrity apparently means having a license to wreak havoc on the environment, it’s clear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making their effort to cut down on wasteful travel practices.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Fly Economy

Imagine going for a short 2-hour flight from London to Scotland and realizing you’re just two rows down from royalty. That’s what happened to a few lucky passengers this week. Kate Middleton and her two youngest kids flew economy to get from their London digs to join the queen on her summer retreat in Scotland. It’s believed that Prince William and their son Prince George traveled separately.

In a video that went viral on TikTok this weekend, the Cambridges can be seen boarding a commercial flight—an increasingly rare thing for people of their status. “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny, and security 2 rows in front of me,” wrote the TikTok user. “Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy.”

According to Middleton’s fellow passenger, the duchess was the picture of grace throughout the trip. “She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at the row behind her to talk to her son,” the TikToker mentioned. “No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board.”

An Increasingly Rare Sight

Unfortunately, plenty of wealthy people have abandoned the practice of flying commercially. Over the last few months, celebrities have drawn criticism for their excessive use of private jets. Kylie Jenner particularly shocked climate activists by taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet, which would have been only a 40-minute car trip.

But Jenner is far from the only one. Celebrities like Drake, Floyd Mayweather, Mark Wahlberg, and Elon Musk are all guilty of regularly taking less than 30-minute flights. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift takes first place on the list of private jet usage. Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for flying a private jet to and from an event dedicated to climate action. So, it really is delightfully bizarre when people like Kate Middleton opt for a far more climate-friendly travel option, and we hope to see more of it in the future.

