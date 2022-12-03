Kate Middleton Just Made A Touching Nod To Princess Diana With Especially Regal Look

Kate Middleton recently took regal to a new level in a color she rarely wears—but it’s not just the hue of her monochromatic outfit that has us all talking. The princess has proven once again that it’s all about the accessories.

The Princess of Wales has more than just impeccable style; she has a flair for pairing exquisite outfits with meaningful accessories. In fact, Middleton recently honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by paying tribute through her subtle accessories.

A Subtle Yet Noticeable Tribute To Princess Diana

On November 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. As they shared in an Instagram post of the greeting, “A pleasure to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK.”

For the special occasion, Middleton opted for one of her classic monochromatic looks. However, the color the princess chose shocked and awed all. She looked stunning in an egg-plant colored Emilia Wickstead coat dress with matching pleated skirt and a criss-cross lapel.

The princess coordinated a Sean Barrett purple hat with matching Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps, celebrating the regal color from head to toe. Even her Mulberry clutch came in the same hue as her outfit.

Although the princess perfectly paired each piece together, her sentimental accessories took center stage. Middleton honored Diana as she wore her late mother-in-law’s pearl drop earrings. The late princess received the earrings as a gift prior to her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 1981.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: No Time To Cook? Meet The Meal Service That Offers High-Quality Dishes With Zero Prep Work

It was the feather brooch, however, that most people immediately recognized as an homage to Diana. Apparently, the late royal had received the brooch from Queen Elizabeth II as an engagement present.

As one person commented on the Instagram post, “The Princess of Wales is wearing the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch.” Another person replied, “Yes, Diana often wore it as a necklace!”

This isn’t the first time Middleton has paid tribute to Diana through fashion. In fact, she was recently spotted donning a jacket that may have been a nod to the late princess. The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a vintage, royal blue Chanel jacket that looked similar to one Diana wore on more than one occasion.

Middleton also recently wore a piece of jewelry that honored both Queen Elizabeth II and Diana. The Princess of Wales was striking for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance as she wore the late queen’s pearl choker.

The piece is a timeless heirloom that Elizabeth lent to Diana during a state visit from the Netherlands in 1982. The late princess wore it with the Lover’s Knot Tiara, another heirloom that Middleton now has.

More From Suggest