Kate Middleton, Prince William Had Sweet Message For Little Girl Who Invited Prince George To Her Birthday

One lucky little girl received a sweet letter from Prince William and Kate Middleton after extending an invitation to Prince George for her upcoming birthday party. Even though George was unable to attend the party, the royal couple wanted to thank her for thinking of their son.

William And Middleton Were ‘Immensely Touched’ By Girl’s Party Invitation

The girl invited George to her 6th birthday party, which took place a few months ago. The prince didn’t show up, but a letter from his parents did. The letter was posted to Twitter by the girl’s mother, who captioned the photo, “Something amazing for her to keep.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party,” the letter read. “I am sorry that it took so long to reply.”

“Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. ​​Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday,” it continued.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George,” the letter concluded. “It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

George’s Recent Birthday

George might not have been able to make this girl’s party, but he did celebrate another birthday recently: his own. George turned nine on July 22 and, as always, his parents marked the occasion with a photo taken by Middleton.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his ninth birthday tomorrow,” the couple’s statement read. Fans loved the photo and remarked on the prince’s resemblance to his dad.

“George looks so much like his dad,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “He looks just like William to me! Beautiful boy. Happy birthday PG.” Someone else wrote, “Wow a little William spitting image.” William and Middleton’s kind letter to this little girl has fans around the world smiling, and who knows—maybe George will make it to her next birthday party!

