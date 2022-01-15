Why Kate Middleton Had To Play ‘Peacemaker’ Between Prince William, Prince Harry, Ahead Of Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Prince William and Prince Harry have been struggling over the past few years to see eye to eye. Many thought their reunion in July 2021 to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, signified peace between the pair. However, a new story in The Sunday Times claims that Kate Middleton had to get the two to play nice.

Middleton ‘Was Amazing Behind The Scenes’

According to a royal insider, William was “furious” and didn’t even want to attend the unveiling ceremony. Middleton apparently had to step in as peacemaker between the brothers, telling William he could only “give so much” to Harry. Kate “was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came,” said one royal aide while another added that William “has had a year from hell and she has been fantastic in supporting him.”

Before the ceremony for their mother, the pair had barely spoken and seemed to have an “incredibly strained” relationship. Their rift was apparent even at the statue unveiling. Harry was greeted not by William, but by James Holt, a former press officer at Kensington Palace who now supervises the Archewell Foundation.

However, William and Harry did release a joint statement, saying, “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she was still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

William And Harry’s Tense Relationship

This rift between the brothers seems to have begun after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. During the interview, Markle claimed Middleton made her cry during dress fittings before the wedding. She also pointed the finger at an anonymous member of the family, saying this person asked about her future child’s skin color.

Royal insiders have previously claimed that this cold relationship between the once-close brothers has really upset Middleton. “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it’s pulled [her and William] closer together,” a source told People.

Middleton is still working to repair her husband and brother-in-law’s relationship. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, she was the first member of the royal family who was seen talking with Harry.