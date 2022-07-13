Kate Middleton’s Parents Might Be Planning To Take Ukrainian Refugees Into Their Home, Security Could Be A Concern

The war in Ukraine has displaced thousands of Ukrainians. As nations around the globe agree on what to do with the refugees, one surprising family may be stepping up. Kate Middleton’s parents may be welcoming Ukrainian refugees into their home. Here’s what we know.

Middleton Family: Welcome To Bucklebury

10 years ago, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton purchased a mansion in Bucklebury for about $5.6 million. The village has already welcomed loads of refugees, and Carole is reportedly asking for advice around town on what she can do to help. A source tells the Daily Mail, “Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works. There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth.”

Carole would like to see the refugees have a network unto themselves in town. The source explains: “Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself. She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.”

The Kate Middleton Problem

There’s one huge problem in this plan: the security concerns. Kate, Prince William, and the children regularly visit the estate. The mansion must be able to support Cambridge’s sizable security detail, and there’s no place just offsite for the detail to stay. A source says, “Carole doesn’t have many outbuildings and Kate’s security stays in the main house when they come, so she’ll have to find a way to make it work that is safe.”

Prince William Lends His Support

The royal family is not opening its doors to any refugees in its mansions, so it looks like Kate isn’t doing quite as much as her mother to help. That being said, Prince William has vocalized his support of the citizens of Ukraine. In March, William spoke at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London.

William said, “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying. The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you. We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless.” Even saying this much on any political issue is pretty radical for a senior royal.

While this story of the Middleton family welcoming refugees is nice, it should probably only be taken with a grain of salt. The Daily Mail is not a reliable source, and it comes off as a fluff piece in support of Middleton more than anything else. Until there’s legitimate news and a photo-op of Ukrainians living in the manor, it’s best to stay a little dubious.

