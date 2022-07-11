Kate Middleton Recounts Being ‘Mortified’ By Her Dad’s ‘Embarrassing’ Behavior At Tennis Match

Everyone can recall a time one of their parents embarrassed them—even members of the royal family! In 2017, Kate Middleton recalled a time her father, Michael Middleton, had her turning red in front of a tennis star.

The Middleton Family Loves Tennis

Middleton is known to be a huge tennis fan; she serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and is almost always in attendance at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Cambridge gets her passion for the sport from her parents, who frequently attend Wimbledon alongside their daughter.

However, Middleton’s parents don’t always keep it cool in front of some of the high-profile people their daughter gets to meet these days. In 2017, the duchess appeared in the documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon and spoke about a time her dad left her feeling very embarrassing.

Middleton’s Dad’s Embarrassing Encounter, Plus Mom’s ‘Heartthrob’

Middleton and her father were meeting former British number one player Tim Henman, and Middleton recalled the moment: “My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified!”

Her dad isn’t the only one in the family who has a love for tennis. Middleton revealed her mom’s passion for the game extends to the players, as well. “Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob,” Middleton laughed. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

Duchess On Love Of Wimbledon: ‘It Really Inspires Youngsters’

The duchess went on to detail her love of the game, saying, “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

Middleton got to indulge in her love of tennis earlier this month, attending matches at Wimbledon alongside Prince William, as well as her parents. The family watched Novak Djokovic play Jannik Sinner, and Cameron Norrie battle it out with David Goffin. Let’s hope Middleton’s dad kept all the players’ names straight this time!

