Kate Middleton’s Mocha Knit Set And Brown Suede Boots Is The Outfit We Want To Wear All Winter

There is no doubt that the world is enamored with Kate Middleton’s style. Style-wise, the Duchess of Cambridge always surpasses our fashion expectations. Her impeccable style was evident as she made her rounds at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire last week.

While the duchess stepped out alongside Prince William to hear about the staff’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we couldn’t help but admire her cozy winter ensemble.

(Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton re-wore her timeless camel coat from Massimo Dutti. In a nod to the tonal trend, she paired it with a mocha knit set to create a whole new look, along with brown suede knee-high boots.

The coffee-colored rib-knit skirt from Iris & Ink had the look of Middleton’s favorite pleated skirts. In a similar fashion, she wore the skirt with a tailored roll-neck sweater. In this case, however, the sweater was from the same brand in the same camel color. Unfortunately, neither the Iris & Ink knitted mocha turtleneck nor the midi skirt are currently available. Immediately following Middleton’s visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital, both of them sold out.

But, we’re not letting that stop us! Although Middleton’s chic tonal look is sold out, you can recreate its wintery vibe with affordable dupes.

Even though the Rocorose Women’s Turtleneck Sweater Dress is a one-piece, it emulates Middleton’s cozy cocoa knitted look. As with Middleton’s, the Rocorose sweater dress is a comfortable slip-on with a ribbed texture. Despite not having a fluted hem, the slim, sexy silhouette is maintained, along with a classic turtleneck.

Like a classic black pump, a brown suede boot is a true style staple. This calf-high pair from Steve Madden is the perfect companion to a fitted midi sweater dress, or just about any outfit in your wardrobe. With a manageable 2-in heal and slouchy style, these boots are both comfortable and stylish enough to easily go from day to night.

Complete your look while staying cozy in this timeless wool-blend coat from CHARTOU. This coat has it all, from the classic design to the deep pockets to the waist-cinching tie belt. The long, straight silhouette is both flattering and super chic.

