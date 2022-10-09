Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Love Wearing This Timeless Princess Diana Style

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s no surprise that Princess Diana’s daughters-in-law often channel her iconic style. The late Princess of Wales was undeniably stylish, chic, and put-together. I mean, we all probably attempt to copy the late princess occasionally.

While Princess Di would occasionally opt for a trendy bubble skirt or a bold blue eyeliner, most of her fashion go-to’s featured timeless styles that are still loved today. We’ve recently noticed that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have followed suit by wearing one style in particular on repeat—the shirtdress.

(L:Photo by Peter Nicholls – WPA Pool / Getty Images, C:Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, R:Photo by Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images)

The look can take slightly different forms like Middleton’s summer and winter versions of the look, or Markle’s more structured, blazer-inspired tendencies, but the basics of the style still apply.

The beauty of a shirtdress or jacket is its ability to look undeniably put together while effortlessly chic at the same time. From business meetings to Sunday brunch, a shirtdress can be the perfect pick.

Welcome to your updated LBD. This classic Sleeveless Blazer Dress from White House Black Market features double-breasted gold-tone buttons, an invisible back zip, and a fitted silhouette that hits around the knees. Shoppers note the dress runs true to size and offers clean lines that help to create a slimmer appearance.

This button-down midi shirtdress from Banana Republic Factory is currently on sale for up to a whopping 60% off. Available in new light khaki and earthenware, this 97% cotton dress runs slightly large and offers a breezy silhouette. It also features a point collar, straight hems, and pockets(!). Wear belted for a more structured look.

Just in time for fall, a classic double-breasted trench coat evokes the feel of a shirt or blazer dress just in outwear form. This option from Clavin Klein includes a waist-cinching belt and removable hood for more functionality. Choose from a classic oyster beige, or opt for a more festive chambray blue or dusty blush hue.

