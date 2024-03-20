kate-middleton-look-alike-heidi-agan-breaks-silence-after-farm-shop-footage-allegations

When Kate Middleton did not make a public appearance after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, people got concerned. Well, Middleton has now been spotted at a UK farmer’s market, just this past weekend. TMZ even released the video.

“The Princess and Prince William were visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor. Known as the Windsor Farm Shop — where The Sun reported eyewitnesses saw them out and about this past weekend,” TMZ wrote.

One of the UK's most popular #KateMiddleton look-alikes, #HeidiAgan, addresses the conspiracy theorists who think she's actually the woman in the new video of #PrinceWilliam and the #PrincessOfWales. https://t.co/6IbiCLbjxc pic.twitter.com/5PcOkkdpji — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2024

Kate Middleton Doppelganger Breaks Silence

However, some fans are not convinced that the woman in the video is Kate Middleton. Instead many are claiming that it is her doppelganger, Heidi Agan. Agan has now addressed those claims.

“One of the UK’s most popular Kate Middleton look-alikes is addressing the conspiracy theorists who think she’s the woman in the new video of Prince William and his wife. And she has a solid alibi for her whereabouts,” TMZ wrote.

“Heidi Agan tells TMZ she was working at the head office of a dance school in Northamptonshire on Saturday. Which is about 80 miles from the Windsor Farm Shop. So, as Shaggy would put it… Heidi says “It wasn’t me” in that footage first posted Monday by TMZ.”

Stephen Colbert Makes Bold Prince William Prediction

With little information, and weeks elapsing since her last public appearance many began to speculate if the issue was deeper. Television host, Stephen Colbert, implied that the reason could be because Prince William was having an affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury. Hanbury has ancestral ties to the Royal Family.

“The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” Colbert said.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.”

Colbert is known for his quips. So it was unclear if he was joking or being serious. At one point he even joked “Always a good response when you’re wife accuses you of cheating,” about Prince William’s alleged response.

However, Danbury’s lawyers released a statement in response to Colbert’s monolith, calling the claims “completely false.”