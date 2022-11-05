Kate Middleton’s First Royal Duty In Weeks Is Something Prince Harry Used To Do Often

Kate Middleton is back at work! The Princess of Wales took a few weeks off for her children’s school break, but she’s ready to start making public appearances again. The first one on her schedule is a task her brother-in-law Prince Harry used to carry out.

Middleton’s First Appearances After Her Break

Middleton and Prince William both took a few weeks off to spend time with their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—over the school break. Middleton got back to work earlier this week, receiving the Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She also spoke via telephone to the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle.

One of the upcoming public appearances on her schedule is the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final. Middleton is patron of the Rugby Football League, and one of her last duties before taking a break was sending a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

Princess Of Wales Is The First Female Rugby Patron

Middleton will attend the quarter-final, cheering on England as they take on Papua New Guinea this weekend. It’s the first rugby match she’s attended since taking over as patron of the sport after Harry gave up his royal duties in 2020.

The princess is patron of the Rugby Football League, as well as the figurehead for the Rugby Football Union. She is the first woman to hold the position. As part of her duties, Middleton will meet both teams on the pitch, as well as observe a minute of silence to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day. This day is held to raise awareness about the damaging impact that silence can have upon men’s mental well-being.

Kate Middleton Cheered On Women’s Rugby Team

Middleton also showed her support for England’s women’s rugby team, sharing a video message with the players to encourage them ahead of their match at the Rugby World Cup.

“For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you’ve played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute,” she continued. “I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again.”

The Princess of Wales has taken to her new role as England’s rugby patron with enthusiasm, and royal fans are excited to see her cheer the team on at the upcoming quarter-final match!

