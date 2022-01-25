Kate Middleton Looks Dazzling In Brown During Visit To Lancashire

Amid a slew of negative reports about Prince Andrew, Kate Middleton and Prince William have embarked on a charm offensive. Last week they visited the Foundlings Museum and most recently the pair popped up in Lancashire, where Middleton’s monotone look made her a surprising standout. The affection between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was also on full display, much to the delight of everyone around them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing their goodwill tour with their latest visit to Lancashire. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were surprised by an adorable canine admirer soon after their arrival at the Clitheroe Community Hospital to meet NHS staff and patients.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Bring The Charm

CLITHEROE, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 20: Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet new therapy puppy Alfie, an apricot cockapoo, funded through hospital charity ELHT&me using a grant from NHS Charities Together, during a visit to meet NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital and hear about their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic on January 20, 2022 in Clitheroe, East Lancashire, England. The puppy will be used to support the wellbeing of staff and patients. They revealed the puppy’s name to a gathering of staff. (Photo by James Glossop-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The apricot cockapoo pup also happened to perfectly match Middleton’s shin-length camel-colored coat, caramel-colored slacks, and turtleneck dress. We like to imagine that there were other puppies on stand-by, but this one was chosen thanks to her complementary coloring.

A Case Of Baby Envy

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (right) meets Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia during a visit to charity, Church on the Street, on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England. The Royal couple met with volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with Church on the Street as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand. (Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As part of the trip, William and Middleton met with volunteers and staff for the charity Church on the Street, as well as people who used the charity’s services to learn about their experience. In this photo, Middleton hands back a baby to her parents, laughing as her husband says in the background, “Don’t take her with you.” The sweet, playful moment was caught on video.

The tabloids love speculating about Middleton having a fourth child, the same number of children Queen Elizabeth bore, but so far there’s been no movement on that front. If we take William’s word at face value, he’s not so keen on expanding the couple’s family any further. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” he joked as staffers cooed over the image of Middleton holding the darling infant.

All Ears For The Youth

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Church on the Street on on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England. The Royal couple met with volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with Church on the Street as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand. (Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As their visit continued, Middleton and William met with a young boy and can be seen above listening intently to whatever it is the youth has to say. One of the duke and duchess’ greatest abilities is on clear display: the ability to make whoever they’re listening to feel as if they are the only person in the room.

Genuine Affection On Display

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Church on the Street on on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England. The Royal couple met with volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with Church on the Street as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand. (Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In between meeting volunteers and service users, Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their clear bond. Even after 10 years of marriage, William can obviously still make Middleton giggle like a young schoolgirl.

A Better Look At Middleton’s Elegant Dress

CLITHEROE, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 20: Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet patient William Taylor, 94, as they visit NHS staff and patients at Clitheroe Community Hospital on January 20, 2022 in Clitheroe, East Lancashire, England. (Photo by James Glossop-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Though they were maskless for many of the visits, while talking with the more vulnerable members of the community, like elderly patients and hospital staff, the Cambridges donned paper masks. This photo also gives us a better picture of Middleton’s shin-length dress and slouchy brown boots. Despite her monochrome ensemble, Middleton is the picture of casual elegance.

All Smiles For Kate Middleton

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Church on the Street on on January 20th, 2022 in Burnley, England. The Royal couple met with volunteers and staff to hear about their motivations for working with Church on the Street as well as a number of service users to hear about their experiences first-hand. (Photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite the serious topic at hand, Middleton was clearly enjoying her time with the people she met in Lancashire. The coronavirus pandemic caused an end to many of these types of visits for the past two years, but now it’s created more opportunities for members of the royal family to get back out there and talk to the people.

