kate-middleton-could-address-mysterious-health-concerns-at-upcoming-public-event

As Kate Middleton’s health and well-being continue to be the center of attention, many suspect that the Princess of Wales could address the situation in an upcoming public event.

A royal source revealed to The Sunday Times this weekend that Middleton is likely to discuss the health concerns when she resumes her public royal duties next month.

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the insider explained. They also noted that Kate Middleton and Prince William are “at their most open” when they are out and about in the public.

“If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it,” the source continued. It is further stated that the Prince and Princess of Wales want to be transparent. But they will only speak out when “they feel” ready to do so. “I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

Except for a couple of photos featuring her in vehicles, Kate Middleton has not been seen publicly since Christmas. In Jan. 2024, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent a “planned abdominal surgery.” However, there were no further details given.

“The surgery was successful,” Kensington Palace reassured. “And it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

Kensington Palace also stated that Kate Middleton was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. She was notably hoping to maintain as much “normality for her children as possible.”

The public recently grew concerned when Middleton posted a heavily edited photo of herself with the children. She claimed to be the one to edit the image.

Friends of Kate Middleton and Prince William Speak Out About the Public’s Concerns

Following along with the recent news and public outcry, friends of Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke out.

The friends shared that the couple were perhaps naive to think that their request for privacy would be respected. “It’s not that they didn’t think there would be lots of speculation and interest,” a friend said. “But they had confidence that people would give them the space they asked for, which they did for about a month.”

Also speaking out about the heavily edited photo of Kate Middleton with her three children, a friend of the royals had a theory. “It’s a photo that she knew everyone would pore over so she pored over it herself,” they said. “She likes trying to make the family look the best they can.”

The friend then added that Middleton was “devastated” by the public’s reaction.