Kate Middleton’s Christmas Dress Oozes Holiday Cheer

Kate Middleton continues to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. As the Princess of Wales prepared for her second annual Christmas concert a few days ago, Middleton showed her festive spirit by wearing a Christmas dress that oozed holiday cheer.

In a recent Instagram post, the princess sparkled in a beautiful red sequined dress. The photo was from a promo of Middleton’s second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas sponsored by the Royal Foundation.

The special was an event fit for the royal family. Turns out, Middleton, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla all attended the concert at Westminster Abbey. Organized by the princess, Buckingham Palace said in a release that the event was a way for the royal family to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring” with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, and military personnel at the event.

The release went on to say, “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

A Festive Holiday Color For A Princess

In an Instagram post following the special concert, Middleton is seen spreading Christmas cheer in what appears to be her favorite Christmas color. Just as the princess wore red in the promo for the event, she sported a beautiful burgundy jacket dress to the star-studded event.

Apparently red is the princess’s color of choice when it comes to Christmas. Turns out, this isn’t the first year Middleton donned the festive color to the event. In fact, the princess also sported red at last year’s inaugural Christmas concert.

Looking lovely in a red holiday sweater, the princess shared in last year’s promo how the concert was a way to honor the frontline workers who supported their communities during COVID-19. As the princess shared, “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

At the concert itself, the princess spread Christmas cheer for all to hear in a red Catherine Walker dress. In a surprise duet with Scottish singer Tom Walker, Middleton gave her first public piano performance on the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

