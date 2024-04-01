Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Reveal Video Flagged by Major Photo Agency

One week after Kate Middleton announced she had cancer, the diagnosis reveal video has been flagged by major photo agency Getty Images.

According to E! News, Getty Images flagged the video and also added an editor’s note to the footage. “This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization,” the note reads. “And may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

Getty revealed to the media outlet it includes a “standard editors note” to hand out content provided by third-party organizations. Kensington Palace recently stated BBC Studios had filmed the video of Kate Middleton.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” Middleton shared in the video. “And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

However, Kate Middleton said tests after the surgery revealed cancer had been present. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she continued. “And I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson stated the Princess of Wales wanted to share the information when she and Prince William felt it was right for them as a family. There was previous speculation about Middleton’s whereabouts after she posted a heavily edited photo on UK’s Mother’s Day.

Various photo agencies ended up issuing a “kill notification” and pulled the photo from their platforms over editorial concerns.

Kate Middleton eventually admitted to editing the photo. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Kensington Palace Was Labeled As Not A Trusted Source Following Kate Middleton Photo Scandal

Following the Kate Middleton photo snafu, Kensington Palace was labeled as not a “trusted source” by multiple photo agencies.

The head of Agence France-Presse (ARF) declared it was re-evaluating its previously close ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton after discovering the posted image was edited.

Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s global news director also spoke about the agency’s decision. “Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source, the bar is raised,” he said.

Chetwynd pointed out that AFP sent out notes to all its teams to be “absolutely super more vigilant” about the content coming across the agency’s desk. “Even from what we would call trusted source,” he noted.