Kate Middleton and Prince William Don’t Want Princess Charlotte to End up Like Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already preparing Princess Charlotte for her role as the royal’s “spare” in waiting.

Ten-year-old Charlotte and her parents are grappling with important questions about her unique position within the royal family. As the “spare” to her older brother, Prince George, the future heir, Charlotte occupies a role that comes with its own complexities. Her uncle, Prince Harry, who once held a similar position as second in line, has shed light on the challenges and pressures that often accompany this role.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King, recently shared his thoughts on Princess Charlotte’s future.

“The late Queen [Elizabeth] was always very conscious of that extraordinary and challenging role of the No. 2,” Hardman told People earlier this month.

“That’s why she had a particular soft spot for [her sister] Margaret, for [her son] Andrew, and Harry. She understood being second place in a strictly hierarchical family and institution has its challenges,” he told the outlet. “Everyone is conscious of that.”

Hardmen also told the putlet that William is “preparing to be King himself, but to make the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Breaking From Royal Tradition with Their Parenting Choices

The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to three children: 11-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, who celebrated her 10th birthday on May 2, and 7-year-old Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s childhood marks a notable break from royal tradition, royal author Ingrid Seward told People. Instead of attending an exclusive all-girls boarding school, she is enrolled at Lambrook, a coeducational prep school in Berkshire, where she studies alongside her brothers.

“The monarchy has caught up with modern times, and instead of insisting on all-girl [or all-boy] schools, they want them to integrate as much as possible,” Seward explained.

As a child, King Charles, now 76, had his schooling decisions determined by a formal committee—just as Queen Elizabeth’s had been during her youth. “The old rules of royalty have changed,” Seward added.