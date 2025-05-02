princess-charlotte-celebrates-10th-birthday-with-a-sweet-photo-by-kate-middleton

Princess Charlotte turned double digits, celebrating her 10th birthday with a sweet snap taken by none other than her mom, Kate Middleton, royal photographer extraordinaire.

On Friday, Middleton and Prince William released a fun new snapshot of their daughter, captured by Kate herself, to mark the occasion. The photo captures Charlotte beaming with a wide smile, dressed in a camouflage jacket and hiking gear, exuding an air of adventure.

“Happy 10th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!” William and Kate wrote alongside the pic.

According to SkyNews, the photograph was captured by Kate using her iPhone during a visit to Cumbria, located in northwest England, in early 2025.

Of course, Royal well-wishers rushed to the comments of the adorable post. Many couldn’t help but note Charlotte’s resemblance to William.

“Omigoodness, her father’s daughter!” one royal fan gushed. “Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Looks just like her father,” a second onlooker echoed. “Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Who is clearly her father’s mini-me!!” a third well-wisher chimed in.

Princess Charlotte is Third in Line to the British Throne

Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Kate, holds the position of third in line to the British throne. Thanks to a landmark change in the succession rules in 2013, which ended the practice of prioritizing male heirs over their female siblings, Charlotte, born in 2015, became the first British princess to outrank a younger brother in the line of succession, per the BBC.

The Prince and Princess of Wales frequently delight their followers by sharing photographs of their children, often captured by Kate herself, an enthusiastic amateur photographer. These heartfelt images are typically released to commemorate special occasions, such as birthdays.

Meanwhile, a photograph of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte’s younger brother, was recently shared on social media to celebrate his seventh birthday.

Captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner, the image was released on April 23, just over a week ago, in honor of the young royal’s special day.