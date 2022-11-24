Kate Middleton Has Been Spotted Wearing These Chic, Affordable Earrings On Repeat

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s hard not to admire the elegant and minimal yet sophisticated style of the women of the royal family. We love how they highlight the power something as simple as a pair of earrings has to transform any outfit into a head-turner.

Clearly, Kate Middleton is well aware of this fashion guideline, and we adore this stunning pair of earrings she’s been seen wearing on repeat as of late. What’s all the more intriguing is that these captivating earrings are much more accessibly priced than her typical jewelry picks.

In place of her usual go-to’s like Kiki McDonough and Annoushka, Middleton opted for the much more affordable Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops from Missoma. Despite the lower price tag, they’re just as swoon-worthy!

In spite of their subtlety, they have the ability to make any outfit look more polished and put together. We can see why Middleton has chosen to pair them with several looks.

Embedded in 18k gold vermeil, the princess’s delicate earrings feature rose-colored rhodochrosite gemstones (although four other color options are available). Each stone gently hangs from a dainty hoop laced with tiny pyramids. Best of all, since the design features natural irregularly-shaped gemstones, each pair is one-of-a-kind.

Rhodochrosite is known as the “Stone of the Compassionate Heart” and allegedly promotes love and compassion. Known for her sincerity and kindhearted nature, this gemstone seems to perfectly correspond to Middleton’s personality.

It’s not every day that the masses can get their hands on the same fashion picks as a royal, much less jewelry. And the Princess of Wales isn’t the only celebrity who can’t get enough of this British jewelry brand. From Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber to Meghan Markle, several famously fashionable ladies have taken note of the high-quality, affordable designs available from Missoma.

There must be something special about these fantastic earrings if Middleton has added them to her regular fashion rotation. For those of you looking for a last-minute gift idea, look no further.

