Kate McKinnon’s College Girlfriend Will Surprise You

Before Kate McKinnon was a Saturday Night Live legend, she attended Columbia University. While there, she dated someone whose name you may recognize. Here’s the story.

Kate McKinnon’s Earliest Days

Growing up on Long Island, McKinnon became interested in accents and comedy at an early age. She attended Columbia University and earned a degree in theatre. While there, she founded an improv comedy group and starred in numerous variety shows. On these shows, she worked with Jenny Slate and Greta Gerwig to name only a few.

Meet Bari Weiss

In her time at Columbia, McKinnon had an on-again-off-again relationship with Bari Weiss. Weiss grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Columbia at the same time. Coincidentally, she and McKinnon also attended the school at the same time as Meghan McCain.

Even in college, Weiss was at the center of controversy. She co-founded Columbians for Academic Freedom, a group of Jewish students who felt intimidated by pro-Palestinian professors, She also founded the magazine The Current which focused on politics and Jewish affairs.

After graduating, Weiss eventually found work at the Wall Street Journal, then followed editor Bret Stephens to the New York Times. In 2019, Weiss published How to Fight Anti-Semitism where she identifies left-wing, right-wing, and Islamic forms of antisemitism. As one would expect, the book was polarizing.

Villain In Most Circles

To call Weiss a controversial figure would be an understatement. She routinely stokes ire from both the left and the right. In 2021, she caused a tidal wave of backlash when she told Bill Maher she was “done with COVID.” Weiss felt the continuing pandemic restrictions were too strong, and critics called her out for being elitist and childish.

She’s also been criticized by the political right for her repeated charge that Donald Trump is an antisemite. In 2020, she resigned from the New York Times, citing the paper’s capitulation to Twitter. Her resignation was praised by Ben Shapiro and Bill Maher.

What Does Weiss Think Of McKinnon

In 2019, Weiss sat down with Vanity Fair where she was asked about her romance with McKinnon. Weiss said, “ I’ve been in love with both men and women. I’ve been ghosted by both men and women…I don’t trade on my sexual identity in that way for political points. I think that’s lame and it’s not my style.”

Weiss wants to make a name for herself beyond her sexual identity. McKinnon is a pretty private person anyway, lacking any social media presence. It’s not surprising that she hasn’t discussed Weiss very much at all. Considering Weiss has wed a few times since college, it’s safe to say she’s moved on.

