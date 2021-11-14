Kate Hudson’s Avocado Rice Cakes Recipe Looks Delicious, But We Can’t Stop Wondering What’s Up With Her Sweater

Actress, fashion entrepreneur, and now chef! Kate Hudson just shared her recipe for avocado rice cakes on Instagram, but we can’t stop wondering what’s up with her outfit choice. The video is part of her partnership with Weight Watchers. Hudson joined the brand (now called WW) as an ambassador in 2018.

Hudson Celebrates New WW Program

The Almost Famous star captioned her post “When I get excited I tend to get aggressive with spoon pointing…clearly. Great news to share today! @ww has a NEW program… Introducing — PersonalPoints! I can now add avocado to my zero points list and in honor, I’m making avocado rice cakes.”

The recipe includes avocado, tomato, jalapeno peppers, lime juice, salt, and brown rice cakes. The actress mixes the ingredients together, then spreads it on top of the rice cakes for a delicious treat.

“Don’t you love easy food?” she says in the video while eating the rice cakes. The video is just a minute and half long, which proves how simple it can be to make a healthy snack. Hudson also shared a sweet story about her grandma while she prepared the food: “My grandma had to cut the salt out altogether when she got older….when we’d go to restaurants….we’d always say ‘She can’t have any salt.’ She’d go ‘I’m gonna go to the bathroom,’ and then she’d go to the waiter and say, ‘Just put some salt on my meal!’”

A Healthy Life

In addition to healthy eating, Hudson is also dedicated to physical fitness. In a recent interview with Yahoo!Life, the actress said, “Fitness, for me, is my number one. To me, my mental health and stability can be very tied to how active I have been. It truly changes my brain. When I’m done working out, I just feel a thousand times better.”

Hudson also revealed in September of this year that she and longtime partner Danny Fujikawa are engaged. The couple have a daughter together, two-year-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Strange Outfit Choice

Even though the recipe is the focus of the video, we can’t stop looking at the Bride Wars star’s sweater. Hudson is wearing a tan sweater with a zipper up the front and what looks like some kind of cape attached. It seems like a strange choice for working in the kitchen, but who are we to judge?