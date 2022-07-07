Kate Hudson Made These Classic Comfortable Sandals Look Super Chic

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Kate Hudson, a co-founder of Fablectics, has always insisted on dressing in clothes that make her feel at ease. ‌Despite that, the Almost Famous actress takes the cake for ‌seamlessly blending comfort‌ ‌and style. With her super-chic aesthetic combined with functionality, Hudson’s ‌look is irresistibly wearable and effortless.

Time and again, she proves‌ ‌that‌ ‌comfort‌ ‌is‌ ‌always‌ ‌a‌ ‌priority when it comes to personal style. Although that doesn’t mean it should be unfashionable. Taking to Instagram, Hudson shows how to style some classic comfortable sandals when out on the town.

“Dinner date 💚,” Hudson captioned the Instaworthy post about her mother-son dinner date in London. ‌Bingham Hawn Bellamy stands next to his mother in the post. Fans comment that he’s her “mini-me” and looks just like her. One fan writes, “Mini me son & mummy features 💙💕”.

In her post, Hudson ‌looks fierce in a glowing all-white monochromatic ensemble. She sports a white button-down Mara Hoffman, and a sweetheart top by Khaite, paired with a racing green pouch by Bottega Venta. ‌In terms of her shoes, Hudson opts for an ultra-comfort-forward pair of Christian Dior platform sandals—the perfect footwear for poolside and chic street style.

Taking A Note Out Of Hudson’s Style Playbook

Hudson’s affinity for effortlessly cool and breezy style extends to her footwear as seen through her extensive collection of sandals. ‌And, those chunky sandals and Birkenstock-style slides have recently surged in popularity.

How does she style them so that outfits look über chic? The key to wearing this trend is to keep one tip in mind.

Among the ugly shoe trends, thicker sandals, such as the ‌widely popular Birkenstock, are all about‌ ‌contrast. ‌Despite their heavier, clunkier appearance, these sandals undoubtedly add an element of interest, extra depth, and ‌visual punch to any outfit without adding layers. This feature makes them a versatile fashion tool in‌ ‌summer.

Lightweight,‌ ‌flowy‌ ‌dresses paired with chunky sandals are always a fresh look. Flip-flops and thong sandals are easy-breezy summer staples, but chunky shoes will add instant interest to this classic style without weighing you down.

A minimalist vibe is often a good choice for the summer heat. Basic T-shirts and shorts can be transformed by adding a bold sandal to give them ‌just‌ ‌enough‌ ‌edge.

Or, take a cue from Hudson and pair your platform sandals with a playful midi or maxi. The subtle softness adds the perfect amount of contrast to make any summer outfit pop.

