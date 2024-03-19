Kate Gate: Everything You Need to Know About Kate Middleton Right Now

With the public continuing to be invested in Kate Middleton updates, here is everything you need to know about “Kate Gate 2024.”

Less than a month after Middleton was last seen in public, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales underwent a scheduled abdominal surgery. Although the Palace did not reveal any other details about the procedure, it was stated that Middleton would be returning to her royal duties after Easter.

Not too long after the statement was made, the public began to speculate about what happened to Kate Middleton. Kensington Palace declared, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

However, things took a turn when Middleton broke her silence post-surgery. She posted a noticeably edited image of her with her three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte on the UK’s Mother’s Day. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she wrote. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

After the public began calling out the image, various photo agencies ended up issuing a “kill notification” and pulled the photo. Kate Middleton ended up revealing she was personally responsible for editing the image. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Days later, Middleton was spotted in a vehicle with her mother. She was then seen in a vehicle with Prince William outside Windsor Castle. Eventually, she was caught on camera at a farm shop near her cottage.

The Public Begins to Believe Rumors About Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ Marriage Amid the Princess’ Absence

Along with speculations that Kate Middleton’s health may be worse than Kensington Palace was leading on, many began to believe rumors about the Princess and Prince of Wales’ marriage.

One rumor is that Prince William may have had an affair with the couple’s neighbor, Rose Hanbury. Hanbury was notably part of William and Kate’s close circle. Her son Lord Oliver Cholmondeley served as a page boy at King Charles III’s coronation.

Along with Oliver, Hanbury has two other children, Alexander Hugh, and Iris Marina Aline. She is also married to David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

However, it was alleged that Kate and William previously cut ties with Hanbury. Hanbury did release a statement about the affair rumors through her lawyers. She claims that they are “completely false.”