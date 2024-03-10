kate-middleton-breaks-silence-amid-ongoing-recovery-from-surgery

Nearly two months after having abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton broke her silence amid her recovery to share a sweet image of herself with her children.

In the latest post on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, Middleton shared the photo and wrote, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Kate Middleton also gave photo credit to her husband and the Prince of Wales, William.

As previously reported, Kensington Palace issued a statement about Middleston’s procedure. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days,” the Palace shared.

“Before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The Palace also stated that Kate Middleton appreciated the support and interest in her health. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible,” the statement further read.

“And her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Prince William Broke His Silence Over Rumors About Kate Middleton’s Health

Last week, a rep of Prince William spoke out about the rumors circulating about Kate Middleton’s health following her abdominal surgery on Jan. 16.

“His focus is on work and not on social media,” the rep told PEOPLE. However, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith also said that with Middleton’s health being a key concern, many are calling for transparency within the UK’s royal family.

“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty,” Bedell said. “And there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now. Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”

Bedell Smith also said the monarchy needed to be the “anchor” in times of trouble. “Any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable.”

Catherine Mayer, who authored the biography Charles: The Heart of a King, also shared some thoughts about the situation. “This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time.”