Kate Beckinsale Almost Reveals All in Cheeky Instagram Post

Kate Beckinsale is one of those human beings who refuses to accept aging as a thing. She rejects it wholly, and it respects her wishes and seemingly keeps her looking like she is 21 years old, when in fact, she is somehow 48 years young and as stunning as she has ever been.

This week the accomplished actress turned to Instagram and put up a delightfully cheeky video where she essentially trolls her fan base to fantastic results. So she is beautiful and funny, which manages to make her even more likable.

Kate Did Us Dirty

With her recent turns in the movie Jolt and the television show Guilty Party, Kate Beckinsale’s career has been on fire lately. It seems like she never stops, and on the odd occasion when she does and goes to post something on social media, her fans turn up in droves. Knowing this, the renowned actress posted a “spicy” video to Instagram where she slowly pulls up her skirt to show the world what lies beneath. Though what actually lies beneath may surprise you, as it needs to be fed multiple times a day.

What a Pretty Kitty

It’s a cat. She has a cat hidden under her dress.

She suggestively pulls up her magnificent black ball gown to reveal a cute kitty cat, crouching underneath her. Ah, we see what you did there, girl. Well played! Way to stick it to the drooling masses who did not see that plot twist coming.

So what Kate does here is called ‘subverting expectations’ and she does it with a cheeky grin on her face the whole time. We will stop holding you in suspense and just show you the clip as is, entitled “Now you see it, now you don’t.” If a picture is worth a thousand words, what do you think this video is worth?

From the transfixed eye contact to the small, sly grin, it is clear from the start that Beckinsale knows what she is doing here. The real beauty of that clip, though, is just how much fun she is clearly having poking fun at her own sex appeal, which is something she does often. Being beautiful is easy, but mocking yourself for it is low-key art.

That is a Checkmate

Though she is a living renaissance painting, she doesn’t seem to take that side of herself very seriously, and that just makes her more charming as a result. This is an example of a celebrity genuinely having fun with their status, and it is refreshing to see someone who doesn’t take the shallow side of the industry too seriously.