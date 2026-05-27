‘Hardest Time of My Life’: Kat Timpf Shares Heartbreaking Update Ahead of ‘Gutfeld!’ Return

Just days after her father passed away “very unexpectedly,” Kat Timpf shares a heartbreaking update right before she was set to return to Gutfeld!

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In her most recent Instagram post, Timpf reflected on the past couple of weeks.

“I’m letting you guys know that I’m coming back today to work,” she explained. “This has been the hardest time of my life. It’s not close. It’s horrible.”

The Fox News panelist admitted she was angry and sad while grieving the loss of her father.

“My dad didn’t deserve this,” she then said. “His grandson didn’t deserve this. I’m very upset. I also, in my time off, pretty much only think about picking up the phone and calling him. And I’m not sure that’s the most helpful for me right now.”

Timpf then noted that she’s ready to come back to Gutfeld! and take her mind off the situation. “So I’m gonna come back,” she noted. “I’m gonna see if, you know, the distraction helps. Maybe it helps.”

The TV personality’s father passed away at the age of 69. In her previous update, Timpf said he was “seemingly strong” and “healthy” leading up to his unexpected death.

The Fox News Panelist Speaks About Grieving Her Father

While continuing her update, Timpf reflected on her father’s impact on her life.

“You know, also, my dad sacrificed a lot for all of his kids,” she said. “I’m only where I am because of my dad. He believed in me when no one else could or would. And I have no choice but to spend the rest of my life trying to make him proud. Both in my career and as a mother. So that’s what I’m gonna try really hard to do.”

Timpf then thanked those who have reached out to her since her father’s passing. “And then I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to be kind to me throughout this. This is not my first rodeo losing a parent. Sadly, I have none left. Just 37 years old.

She further shared, “But losing my dad suddenly, completely suddenly, out of nowhere, he’s healthy, active, regularly going to the doctor. It’s just incomprehensible. I mean, it’s… I’m probably never gonna get over it, honestly. And the question is moving forward with that as a part of me, cause it’s gonna be a part of me.

Timpf went on to say that she is so sorry to those who can relate to such a feeling. “It’s been a little over a year for me. Really hard. And that may make people uncomfortable when I ask how I’m doing, and I say, ‘Bad.'”

She then added that she’s ready to come back and repeated that she hopes the distraction helps.