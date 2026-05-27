Dua Lipa Just Filed a $15 Milion Lawsuit

Taking matters into her own hands, British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung for using her face to sell electronics.

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The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, accuses Samsung of using the singer’s image on the cardboard packaging of its TVs since last year. Lipa’s legal team states in the court documents that she had previously reached out to the company and demanded that it stop using her image. However, the company was described as “dismissive and callous” and refused the pop star’s request.

“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the complaint reads. “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The singer’s legal team further accused Samsung of profiting from her image, which appeared to show her endorsing the product. Her lawyers further noted that she owns the copyright to the image.

The image was taken backstage of her performance at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival.

“Ms. Lipa holds highly valuable copyright, trademark and publicity rights in her name, image and likeness, including in the image exploited by Samsung without authorization,” the complaint continues. “Ms. Lipa has developed substantial commercial value in her name, image, and likeness, which she has successfully monetized through brand sponsorships, endorsements, and related promotional partnerships.”

The Lawsuit Quotes Consumers Claiming They Bought Samsung TVs Because of Dua Lipa’s Image

The lawsuit quoted consumers who said they bought the Samsung TVs because of the singer’s image on the box.

“I wasn’t even planning on buying a TV, but I saw the box,” one consumer was quoted. “So I decided to get it.”

Another consumer was also quoted, stating, “I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it. That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her.”

The lawyers also disclosed the commercial partnerships that Dua Lipa has had over the years. They noted that she has co-created a fashion line with Donatella Versace. She was also a brand ambassador for Versace.

Other commercial partnerships she had were with Puma, YSL Beauty, Prochase, Apple, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co. However, she’s never had a partnership/collaboration with Samsung. The legal team noted that Lipa is “highly selective” in making product endorsements.

The lawsuit alleges copyright violation. It was filed in the Central District of California.

Samsung has since responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Variety.

“Ms. Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that is available on Samsung TVs,” the statement reads. “And was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus. The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse.”

The company added, “Samsung has great respect for Ms. Lipa and the intellectual property of all artists. We have actively sought and remain open to a constructive resolution with Ms. Lipa’s team