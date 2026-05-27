Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Shares Major Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Nearly a year after she announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer, former The Voice coach Jessie J announces a new health update.

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In a recent Instagram post, the “Price Tag” hitmaker walked fans through her latest checkup.

“So I’m back for my yearly checkup. I’m actually s—ting myself, I’m not gonna lie,” she stated. “They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this. Gotta go in for my MRI. Pretend I’m not claustrophobic.”

Jessie then noted, “If you haven’t had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front and put your arms in the air like Superman. I might have to have a bigger bucket this time for these big old b—- but fingers crossed all good, all good.”

“Positive vibes,” she said before starting to sing Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry About a Thing.”

She went on to announce that after 11 months of treatments and health woes, she is officially cancer-free.

“‼️RESULTS ARE IN, AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year 🌱🔋” she declared.

Jessie J Calls Her Diagnosis the ‘Rudest Thing’ Her Breasts Could’ve Ever Done

The health update comes just a few months after Jessie J spoke out publicly about the cancer diagnosis.

During her No Secrets Tour stop at New York City’s Irving Plaza in late January, the singer called the diagnosis the “rudest thing” that her breasts could’ve ever done.

“Last year, for me, was the year of perspective. It was a year of picking my battles,” she shared on stage. “Having breast cancer 10 days before releasing [a new album for the first time in] years was honestly the most rudest thing that my boobs could’ve ever have done. Like really?”

After a few laughs from the crowd, Jessie J noted, “No one knows how to react when I start making titty cancer jokes.”

The singer went on to share that it has been a “weird time” for her.

“It was a weird time,” she explained. It was the most interesting; it was like Jessica and Jessie J had to hold each other. And Jessica got Jessie J through, and Jessie J got Jessica through, and I mean that as a parent, as a performer, as a friend, as a sister, as a daughter, as a mum. All to them just kind of became one.”

Jessie went on to add, “It wasn’t, ‘I’m becoming this.’ It was, ‘I am this.’ And it was just a really interesting perspective shift for me, and I really embraced it. And honestly, people are just going, ‘Are you good now?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m alive. I am so good.'”

