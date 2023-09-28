Kanye’s Weirdest Public Outings

Kanye West never fails to stun the media with his random outbursts, wild outfits, and shocking escapades. Here are five of our favorite, “WTF, Kanye?!” moments.

The NSFW Boat Ban

Recently, Kanye went viral on social media with his rumored “wife” Bianca Censori for an NSFW Italy boat ride. The Life of Pablo rapper was caught with his pants down during the intimate boat ride with Censori, sparking fans to question what exactly happened during their visit.

Cobra Team / Backgrid

Hey, a little privacy here!

The Opera Outing

MEGA

While an opera doesn’t have a specific dress code, the usual attire includes a formal suit, or perhaps a nice pair of pants and blazer. But of course, Kanye’s opera attire is anything but normal.

In 2019, the rapper was spotted wearing a silver cape, trousers, socks, and Yeezy mules. As if an entirely silver outfit wasn’t enough, Kanye opted to paint himself silver from head to toe.

Despite the outfit being bizarre, Kanye was reportedly wearing a costume from the opera. It’s giving main character energy!

Nylon Nightmare Fuel

@justjared / Instagram

Kanye and Censori’s outfits were certainly unique in their June 2023 church service visit. Let’s just say, this was one time the internet wasn’t divided about Kanye’s fashion choices.

“Idk why everyone said so impressed by this. I’m more terrified about Kanye wearing leggings 🤡,” one Instagram user commented.

Another user, referring to Censori’s outfit, added, “Girl blink twice if you need help.”

The Pillow “Outfit”

Bianca and Kanye West were seen walking on the streets of Italy with their insane outfits 😧



Bianca is covering herself with a pillow as an outfit 😭



Kanye West really be making his girlfriend wear that out in public 😂 pic.twitter.com/XZkQpFxKqo — Forberge (@forbergenews) September 7, 2023

Another recent Kanye moment that turned heads was Censori’s pillow “outfit” she sported in Italy. The purple pillow, paired with a nude-colored bra and leggings, doubled as Censori’s top and accessory. Conversely, Kanye was covered from top to bottom in an all-black top and bottoms. Surprisingly, this Kanye and Censori moment left social media divided.

“It’s a stupid fashion statement. This is his doing. He’s covered up face included and she’s exposed. This is not a great look for her as a model,” a Twitter user commented.

One Twitter user disagreed with the majority, replying, “They can wear whatever they want, at least this is better than what a lot of other people usually wear.”

The Sunday Service Switch-Up

This is really strange to me pic.twitter.com/y1IBAHBnxz — MpD (@IndigoLeo10) November 1, 2021

In one of the most baffling choices Kanye made, the rapper invited Marilyn Manson to join his Sunday Service on Halloween. Despite Manson’s association with Satanism, he joined Kanye in a strange service, leaving fans of both West and Manson baffled.

Love him or hate him, Kanye West is truly this generation’s enigma.