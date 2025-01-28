Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Risks Malfunction Dancing With Penelope Cruz at Birthday Bash

Bianca Censori sure knows how to celebrate!

Videos by Suggest

Censori, rapper Kanye West’s wife, turned 30 a few weeks ago and was spotted out on the dance floor in the Maldives. West had previously posted a video of his wife dancing alongside actress Penelope Cruz on his Instagram, which was later deleted.

The video showed Censori wearing another one of her risqué outfits that featured a plunging, backless jumpsuit. The model boldly risked a wardrobe malfunction and successfully pulled it off without any slips while swaying to the music.

Censori and Cruz energetically danced face-to-face with their arms in the air, clearly having a blast. Cruz sported a long, printed dress with her hair down while Censori pulled her locks into a slicked back bun.

West captioned the short video, “@bianca.censori @penelopecruz happy 30th”, which isn’t Cruz’s actual Instagram handle.

Another since deleted post was shared to the rapper’s page that featured Censori nude in a bathtub. West captioned the video, “happy birthday baby.”

Several fans were quick to comment on Censori’s uncanny resemblance to West’s ex, Kim Kardashian. One user commented, “She looks so much like Kim, honey.”

A second joked, “Nice to see that you and Kim Kardashian got back together.”

Censori and Cruz: An Iconic Duo

As for the clip of Censori and Cruz, fans seemed to get a kick out of the dancing duo. One fan wrote, “Did not have Bianca and Penelope Cruz on my Bingo card 🔥 🔥 “

“the duo we needed,” another commented.

Soon after West’s birthday posts, the rapper shared news of his upcoming women’s fashion line. The rapper made the announcement right before wiping his Instagram clean, posting a photo of Censori modeling a sheer black bodysuit from the line.

The caption read, “Yzy women’s coming next • SCALING INNOVATION For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid.”

Fans wasted no time making comments on Censori’s lack of clothing, some even comparing the bodysuit to his ex’s SKIMS fashion line.