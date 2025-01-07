Kanye West Celebrates Bianca Censori’s 30th Birthday with Steamy Bathtub Video

Kanye West celebrated his fashionista wife, Bianca Censori‘s 30th birthday with a video of her in a bathtub—dressed appropriately in her birthday suit, of course.

The 47-year-old rapper took to both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share the sultry birthday post.

The video, presented in black and white and captured in slow motion, features Censori sitting nude in a bathtub, gazing directly into the camera. She then shifts her attention to an offscreen mirror, adjusting her wet hair with deliberate movements. At one moment, she appears to say something, but the muted audio preserves an air of mystery around Ye’s nubile wife.

Behind her, an array of self-care products is visible, set against the soft backlight streaming through a nearby window. “Happy Birthday Baby” the wordsmith wrote alongside the footage.

Meanwhile, users flooded the comments to West’s Instagram post of Censori’s birthday bathtub hijinks. Many noted the Aussie’s uncanny resemblance to Kayne’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, when she was much younger.

“Ngl, I thought it was Kim at first,” one Instagram denizen wrote. “She looks so much like Kim, honey,” another onlooker agreed. “Kim without the miles,” a third Instagram user joked. “Nice to see that you and Kim Kardashian got back together,” yet another person quipped.

However, other fans simply want Ye to drop some new music rather than images of his current wife mostly unclothed.

“More music, less porn, please,” one blunt fan wrote.

“We don’t want to see your wife naked, bro,” another fan insisted. “This doesn’t look like the album, Ye,” a third fan bemoaned.

That said, at least one Censori lover was parched after viewing the thirst trap post.

“Lemme get a cup of that bath water,” they wrote.

Footage of Censori’s extravagant weekend party in the Maldives also flooded social media.

The Australian architect celebrated the big 3-0 on Sunday at the luxurious island location. Photos and videos from the event show Censori wearing a sleek black bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

Bianca Censori out for her birthday party in the Maldives pic.twitter.com/53R4NHHSpx — kanYe Commentator🧋 (@yereposted) January 5, 2025

Meanwhile, her husband matched her style in a tailored black suit and pants. At one point, Ye even performed his classic hit “Homecoming” for his beloved.

Ye performing “Homecoming” at his wife Bianca Censori’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/vQ3jLVjIbe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 6, 2025

Ye also shared footage of Censori grinding up on actress Penelope Cruz at the lavish shindig.

Penelope Cruz and Bianca Censori rubbed their bulges. Kanye shared the video in honor of his beloved wife’s 30th birthday. pic.twitter.com/meE0MctT30 — Портал Blog-Club.org (@blogclub_org) January 6, 2025

Notably absent from the festivities were West’s four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5.

The joyful moments come after rumors surfaced last fall suggesting the couple might be heading for a divorce. West and Censori first sparked relationship buzz in late 2022, shortly after he finalized his divorce from Kardashian.