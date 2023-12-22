Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, Attends Art Basel Wearing See-Through Outfit

Kanye West always knows how to make a statement. So, it makes sense that his reported wife Bianca Censori also knows how to turn heads. Censori recently made headlines thanks to some pretty revealing clothing.

West and Censori attended Art Basel this weekend, checking out the various art galleries in Miami. However, Censori’s outfit drew more attention than the art on display, leaving very little to the imagination.

TMZ captured photos of Censori and West at the galleries. Censori seemed to play little mind to the paparazzi. While Censori has been often captured in public with the rapper, she’s been a relatively private figure.

Rumors About Bianca Censori and Kanye West

However, anonymous sources spoke about Censori’s relationship with West. According to these sources, West plays a key role in what Censori wears on any given day. The sources report to Page Six that West has rules for her that she has to follow.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source claimed.“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

The source condemned West, saying, “She has no mind of her own anymore.”

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is,” the source said. “She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

However, other sources close to Censori have painted a different picture of Censori. She’s reportedly been at odds with her former friends and accused them of spreading rumors about her. She claims that they are jealous of her and West’s relationship and her new found fame.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f–k off’ when they tried to ask if she was OK,” the insider said. “She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Whatever the truth is, who knows? But, Censori continues to make a statement in her public appearance without using any words at all.