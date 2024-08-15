Kanye West’s Sunday Service Loses Charity Status After Star Fails to File Taxes for 3 Years

Kanye West’s Sunday Service was stripped of its federal tax-exempt status after failing to file returns for three years.

According to the IRS website, the choir’s tax exemption status was revoked on May 15, 2024. After he failed to file a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years.”

Kanye West In Hot Water With IRS

Form 990 is used to assess whether a nonprofit aligns with federal requirements for tax-exempt status. A status that was granted to Sunday Service on December 12, 2021. As of Aug. 12, the revocation status was still current.

The US Sun was the first to report the news. Noting that the YZY CEO hadn’t appeared at one of the choir’s sessions since June 2023. The rapper first assembled the choir in January 2019. He would host invite-only musical events in conjunction with his album release Jesus Is King.

So through the next year, the choir would perform at many events like Coachella on Easter Sunday.

Sunday Service Choir Had Several Unhappy Members

However, the relationship between the star and Sunday Service soured. Several members filed class action lawsuits against the Yeezy founder for alleged mistreatment in 2020. One former member, Michael Pearson, claimed he was paid a fixed daily rate of $250, regardless of hours worked. He was not allowed to take breaks for food or the bathroom.

“Failure to pay his overtime wages at the appropriate rate of pay. And failure to pay premium wages for missed meal and rest periods at the appropriate rate of pay,” the suit claimed.

Additionally, Pearson alleges that performers would often have to walk home after performances due to a lack of transport.

A filing still lists the charity’s headquarters as West’s 300-acre ranch in Calabasas and the choir still makes appearances on TV. The rapper, however, hasn’t been seen at a Sunday Service since June 2023.

This is not the first instance where West’s former employees have been unsatisfied. One of his former YZY employees recently filed a suit against him and his wife Bianca Censori, citing that they experienced harassment.