Kanye West Shares X-Ray Photos After Painful Family Accident

Kanye West has shared x-rays of what looked like one painful accident. The 44-year-old rapper, somewhat elusive on Instagram this month, broke his silence earlier this week as he shared an x-ray gallery of 5-year-old son Saint West‘s broken arm, this around two weeks after 40-year-old estranged wife Kim Kardashian confirmed the former couple’s son had broken his arm.

Kanye West Shares X-Rays Of Son’s Broken Arm

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as a trio set and without a caption. The Yeezy founder’s shots showed a clear and very visible bone break – fans didn’t need medical diplomas to put two and two together.

Ex Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, had shared images of Saint West in a wheelchair and with an apparent ice pack over his injury. The SKIMS founder had told fans: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok.”

Well wishes on Kanye West’s Instagram quickly poured in, with Canadian superstar singer Justin Bieber also dropping by to leave a like. More after the photos.

Divorce Headlines Continue

February marked Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fronting media outlets as the KKW Beauty founder filed to end her 2014-commenced marriage. Together with West, the reality queen bee is a mom to North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim Kardashian, who said she’d love Kanye West “for life” as the Grammy winner turned 44 earlier this year, hasn’t received a massive amount of love back as West double unfollows her on Twitter. The mom of four has also continued to show unwavering support for her ex as she continues to don his Yeezy footwear and backs his new Donda album – she even wore a wedding dress to the EP’s high-profile listening party.

Kim K Calling Herself A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce

Viewers of Kardashian’s now-ended family show have also been getting an insight into how she’s been processing the split – seemingly not well. Kardashian was in floods of tears as she spoke on-camera, saying:

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a failure that it’s, like, a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about that. Like, I want to be happy.”

The makeup mogul added: “I have to be, like, together, so I can raise the kids, you know? He’s an amazing dad. He’s done an amazing job.”