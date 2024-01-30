Kanye West Reportedly Banned Bianca Censori From Social Media for Her ‘Protection’

Although he has no problem posting explicit photos of Bianca Censori on his own social media accounts, Kanye West has reportedly decided to ban his new wife from being online for “protection.”

Sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail about the situation. They said West’s social media ban is a new way to further isolate Censori from reality. “Bianca has always had social and she was active on it,” they told the media outlet. “Until she married Kanye.”

The insiders also said that Kanye West doesn’t want Censori on social media because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say about her.

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery,” the sources continue. “And it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.”

Bianca Censori’s Friends Allegedly Think She Needs Protection From Kanye West

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori’s friends allegedly claim she needs protection after her new husband decided to post explicit photos of her earlier this month. “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account],” the insiders pointed out. “So that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing.”

They also said that by shutting her off from the world, Kanye West is causing Censori to become even more isolated. Friends say that the “strong” Bianca they previously knew has “seemingly vanished once again.”

They say that Censori is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants. All because she really has no other choice. “She went from being his designer to wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

Censori’s friends previously became concerned for her and claimed that Kanye West was turning her into a “radicalized” Kim Kardashian. “Bianca is stuck,” a source told the Daily Mail in Sept. 2023. “And her friends are trying to save her,”

However, no one has been able to “save” Censori because of the “blockades” Kanye West has put up around her. “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

The source also pointed out that Censori has no one in her life right now. “It is so scary,” they added.

Kanye West and Bianca Cansori reportedly married in Dec. 2022. She reportedly started working for West at Yeezy in 2020.