Kanye West Releases ‘Donda 2’ Album on Streaming Services for the First Time

In an eyebrow-raising moment, Kanye West unexpectedly released his lost album Donda 2 through streaming services for the first time.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer announced he was planning to release the highly anticipated album during a recent live stream. The album was first revealed through the West’s Instagram account in 2022. It was a sequel to his 2021 album.

However, the album was only released on the Stem Player, instead of traditional streaming services.

The latest version of Donda 2, under the artist’s name Donda, includes 18 songs. Some of the tracks are in their original iteration, but have different names.

Although it’s unclear why Kanye West released Donda 2 on multiple streaming services, the rapper has been receiving backlash over his online rants over the past few months.

Most recently, West revealed he had an incestuous relationship with a male cousin when they were children. His new single “Cousins” is about the relationship.

Kanye West Claims ‘Donda 2’ Will be Removed From Streaming Services, Says Producers Are Coming For Him

Although he decided to release Donda 2 on multiple streaming services, Kanye West stated in a post on X that the album won’t be on the platforms much longer.

In a social media post on Wednesday, West revealed that some of the album’s producers claimed he never paid them.

“Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to,” the rapper stated. “Now he going to take down Donda 2. Managers.”

He also shared a screenshot of a text message about the situation. “We did not [and] do not consent to the usage of any of our words for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project!” the text message reads. “He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.”

The “unauthorized” Donda 2 songs are “Boog,” “We Did it,” “530,” “Lord Lift,” “City of God,” “Broken Road,” “Get Lost,” “Too Easy,” and “First Time.”

“The lawyers are getting this taken down within the house,” the text added.