kanye-west-confesses-to-incestuous-relationship-with-male-cousin-when-they-were-children

Kanye West has confessed to having an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when they were children.

Videos by Suggest

During his latest social media outburst, the rapper/fashion designer stated his new song “Cousins” is about how he and his now-incarcerated male cousin sexually experimented with each other during their younger years.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Perhaps in my self centered mass I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

West then wrote, “My dad had Playboy magazines, but the magazines I found in the top of my mom’s closet were different. My my name is Ye and I sucked my couins d– till I was 14.”

The song’s lyrics offered a more detailed description of the alleged relationship between Kanye West and his male cousin. “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazine,” the lyrics read. “We seen some n—- kissin’, we ain’t know what that s– mean.”

West then sang, “Then we started re-enacting everything that we had seen/That’s when I gave my cousin, gave my cousin head.”

The rapper also wrote in a recent post that he had changed the name of his album to “Cuck.”

Kanye West Also Revealed Why He and Jay-Z Stopped Collaborating

Along with speaking out about his inappropriate relationship with his cousin, Kanye West shared why he and fellow rapper Jay-Z stopped collaborating.

In a since-deleted tweet, West stated the “Jail” collaboration with his album Donda caused the duo rappers to stop working together.

“Why did Jay Z have to say ‘no red hat’ on Jail,” West wrote. “That s– tore to my soul. We fought about it, and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off.”

West further shared, “Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against ‘the program.’ Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?”

In the song, Jay-Z rapped, “Stop all of that red cap, we’re goin’ home/ Not me with all of these sins, castin’ stones.”

He then sang, “This might be the return of The Throne/Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”