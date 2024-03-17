kanye-west-snaps-braless-photos-of-bianca-censori-in-sultry-photoshoot

Kanye West and his fashionista wife, Bianca Censori, decided to jazz up their day with an impromptu photo shoot.

In images posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 13, the veteran rapper showcased Bianca’s complete outfit: a rose pink top without a bra, white lace leggings, and coordinating high heels. The shirt’s front was adorned with tiny white bows running down her chest, while the back featured a criss-cross tie-up detail.

Kanye captured different shots as Bianca posed during the photoshoot. In some images, the architect gazed beyond the camera, as if acknowledging the photographer. She also turned to reveal the intricate details of her outfit from the back. Images from the photoshoot made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Kaye West and Bianca Censori Have Been Turning Heads With Their Fashion Choices

Ironically, this is perhaps the most Censori has worn in public for quite some time. During Paris Fashion Week in February, Bianca got a lot of attention with her bold fashion selections.

One striking ensemble comprised a cropped fur coat, sheer tights, and an absence of undergarments, offering a glimpse into her fearless style. Another outfit featured a sheer dress that artfully showcased the Australian’s bare breasts.

Bianca’s father, Leo Censori reportedly disapproves of his daughter’s fashion choices. He thinks her husband needs a reality check on objectifying her.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” sources told The Daily Mail recently.

A showdown between Leo and Kanye might be more than Ye’s new chompers could bite off. Bianca’s dad is related to Eris Censori, a notorious underworld figure likened to “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” In 1982, Leo was imprisoned for a possession offense, leading to a five-year sentence..

Meanwhile, earlier this week, TMZ noted that Bianca was seen beside Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, at his Vultures album listening party. Social media clips showed them standing alongside each other, appearing cordial.

Kim, aged 43, was accompanied by her and Kanye’s son Saint. The former couple also parent children North, Chicago, and Psalm together.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who got married in late 2022, have captured attention with their enigmatic union. Initially unfamiliar to fans, the Australian native has been accompanying the Yeezy designer to global events over the past year, with him curating some of her outfits.