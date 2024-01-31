Kanye West Posts Revealing Photo of Wife Bianca Censori in ‘Wet’ Tank Top

As rumors continue to circulate about his marriage to Bianca Censori, Kanye West has posted yet another revealing photo of his wife.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 31, West posted a snapshot in his Instagram Stories that featured Censori in a bathroom wearing a tank top with “Wet” written on it and a string bikini that leaves not much to the imagination. She does, however, put a blanket over her head.

The latest posts of Censori come just after it was reported that Kanye West was barring his wife of two years from being on social media. He reportedly told her not to be online to “protect” her from the remarks that others say about her and their marriage.

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery,” sources close to the couple recently revealed. “And it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.”

Censori’s friends are also saying she needs protection from her husband for constantly posting explicit photos of her on his social media accounts. “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account],” insiders said. “So that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing.”

Although they described Censori as once being a strong person, sources say that she is being manipulated by Kanye West. “She went from being his designer to wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

The insiders also believe that the “strong” Bianca they once knew has “seemingly vanished once again.”

Although he has posted several NSFW photos of Censori, West has deleted all of them from his social media.

TMZ Reporter Says Kanye West Has ‘Such Disrespect For Woman’ After He Berated Her on an L.A. Street

Not only is Kanye West being criticized for his controlling nature over Biance Censori, a TMZ reporter is now speaking out about her recent interaction with the rapper/fashion designer.

Melania Miller, who appeared on The TMZ Podcast spoke about being berated by West while in L.A. on Monday, Jan. 29. The incident occurred after Miller asked about his marriage. The topic seemed to be a huge trigger for West, as he decided to snatch Miller’s phone and berate her on the busy street.

“I was alarmed,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Whoa, I don’t see that one coming.’”

Miller stated that the incident was shocking to her as she had interviewed him before without any issues. “He never talks to me,” she continued. “So I’m thinking, ‘I’ll just see if he’ll talk to me.’ It’s been very well talked about… He won’t let Bianca [Censori] have an Instagram because he’s trying to protect her.”

The TMZ reporter said she was giving Kanye West the opportunity to speak positively about himself. “I’m saying this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it.”

Miller also revealed her true thoughts about West. “he has such a disrespect for women,” she pointed out.