Kanye West Name Drops Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on ‘Vultures 2’ Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign released the second edition of their Vultures collection over the weekend. And it already has the industry buzzing.

As with most things involving Kanye, his latest album came with controversy as he named dropped a familiar foe. That being pop mega-star Taylor Swift and her new beau, Travis Kelce.

Kanye West Name Drops Kelce & Swift on New Album

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” West, raps on “Lifestyle (Demo),” one of his tracks off Vultures 2.

Ever since Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards there has been tension between them. So, Swift had the last word at this year’s Super Bowl. According to former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the pop star had West escorted out of Allegiant Stadium.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of her booth,” Marshall said.

“He had a mask on with his logo on the mask — typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets s—off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium. So, he was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

Kanye Nearly Retired From Making Music

West is one of the most talented players in the music industry. He has sold over 160 million records throughout his career and won 11 Grammy Awards. The only rapper who has accomplished more is West’s former running mate, Jay-Z.

West have proven to withstand the test of time in the music industry. But not too long ago he seemed ready to leave it all behind.

In screenshots of text messages with rapper, Rich The Kid, the Chicago-born rapper hinted at retirement.

“I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” he wrote.

Rich The Kid then tries to sway his decision in that same text thread.

“Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date In 2024,” he said.

“Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.”

Given the recent release of Vultures 2, it appears that the fellow rapper got through to him.